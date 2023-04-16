32,416 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by SP Asset Management LLC

SP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 32,416 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $48.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 74.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.