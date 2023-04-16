21,918 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Purchased by Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 530.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS DFIC traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $24.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,694 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.