18,600 Shares in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Purchased by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 13.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 267,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 32,333 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,924,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 187,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 30,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LAZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.82.

Luminar Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $5.80 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,095.73% and a negative return on equity of 771.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Luminar Technologies Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

