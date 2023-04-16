170,000 Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Bought by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,621,000. Ovintiv makes up about 1.1% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP owned about 0.07% of Ovintiv as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 62,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OVV opened at $38.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $63.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

