14,380 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Acquired by SP Asset Management LLC

SP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,082,878,000 after buying an additional 156,753 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after buying an additional 211,341 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after buying an additional 110,490 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $392,204,000 after buying an additional 45,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,337,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $390,310,000 after buying an additional 47,259 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $196.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $130.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.69.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

