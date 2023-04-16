1,127 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Purchased by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.69.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock opened at $196.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.15.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

