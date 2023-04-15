Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $148.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZBH. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.19.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $132.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.11. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $135.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 120.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $111,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Articles

