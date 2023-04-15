Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Short Interest Down 60.2% in March

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the March 15th total of 32,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Zepp Health Stock Performance
NYSE ZEPP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 26,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,424. Zepp Health has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.
Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $155.39 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Zepp Health
Zepp Health Company Profile
Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through the Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment is composed of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zepp Health (ZEPP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.