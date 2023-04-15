Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Short Interest Down 60.2% in March

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the March 15th total of 32,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Zepp Health Stock Performance

NYSE ZEPP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 26,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,424. Zepp Health has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $155.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Zepp Health

Zepp Health Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zepp Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Zepp Health by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 16,717 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zepp Health by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zepp Health by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 16,087 shares in the last quarter. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through the Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment is composed of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

See Also

