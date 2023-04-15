ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.0489

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0489 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $453,745.60 and $22.56 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 29.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00140070 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00054861 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00037196 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000942 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

