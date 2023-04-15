Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 513,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,195 shares of company stock valued at $2,666,325. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $134.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.06. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $135.35. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.07%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Articles

