yearn.finance (YFI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $32.36 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 15th. yearn.finance has a market cap of $299.36 million and $32.36 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $9,130.13 or 0.29997635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, yearn.finance has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,788 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions."

