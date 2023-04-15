Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) Shares Up 15.9%

Yduqs Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:YDUQY – Get Rating) shares shot up 15.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 1,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yduqs Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Yduqs Participações alerts:

Yduqs Participações Trading Up 15.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03.

Yduqs Participações Company Profile

YDUQS Participaçoes SA is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of institutions in the fields of higher education, professional education and other fields related to education. It operates through the following segments: In-class Courses, Distance Learning, and Estácio. It offers programs such as masters, doctoral, and extension courses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yduqs Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yduqs Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.