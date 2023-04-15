XRUN Trading 15.4% Higher This Week (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last week, XRUN has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. XRUN has a market capitalization of $346.20 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRUN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

