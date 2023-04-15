X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Trading 0.4% Higher

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.94 and last traded at $45.87. 3,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 68,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.68.

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.24% of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF

The Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high yield bonds with a low yield to worst. HYDW was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

