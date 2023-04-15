WW International (NYSE:WW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
WW International Price Performance
NYSE WW opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. WW International has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.65.
WW International Company Profile
