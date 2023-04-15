WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$187.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WSP shares. CIBC upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$194.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of WSP opened at C$175.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$172.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$165.15. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$130.65 and a 1-year high of C$181.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

