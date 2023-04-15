WOW-token (WOW) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.12

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. WOW-token has a market cap of $284.99 million and approximately $10.12 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004090 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00010476 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00025651 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02850437 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

