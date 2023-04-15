Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Trading Up 5.5%

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.53. Approximately 317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Worley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79.

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

