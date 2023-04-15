Woodbois (LON:WBI) PT Lowered to GBX 3 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Woodbois (LON:WBI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 6 ($0.07) to GBX 3 ($0.04) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Woodbois Trading Up 7.5 %

WBI opened at GBX 1.08 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Woodbois has a twelve month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 9.39 ($0.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2. The stock has a market cap of £26.77 million, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.10.

Woodbois Company Profile

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Gabon, Mozambique, Denmark, and Guernsey. It offers timber and carbon solutions; and veneer for construction and design applications. The company is also involved in shared services, financing, and property holding activities.

