Woodbois (LON:WBI) PT Lowered to GBX 3 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Woodbois (LON:WBI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 6 ($0.07) to GBX 3 ($0.04) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Woodbois Trading Up 7.5 %
WBI opened at GBX 1.08 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Woodbois has a twelve month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 9.39 ($0.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2. The stock has a market cap of £26.77 million, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.10.
Woodbois Company Profile
