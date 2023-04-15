Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 35,000 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 10.00% of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust worth $11,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXB. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 11,092.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,196,000 after buying an additional 546,844 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.30. 10,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,947. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.98. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a 52 week low of $102.20 and a 52 week high of $125.58.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

