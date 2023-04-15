Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 818,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333,946 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.24% of Aurora Technology Acquisition worth $8,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATAK. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth $255,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 34.4% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,481,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 897.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 174,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 157,424 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 757.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 200,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.43 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914. Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Profile

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

