WhiteCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $708,083.09 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0543 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $41.50 million and $708,083.09 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.49 or 0.00317033 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00020710 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011169 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000718 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000588 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003280 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

