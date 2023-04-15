Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives C$14.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a C$14.00 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$11.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.41. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$7.70 and a 12-month high of C$12.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.0483 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.14 per share, with a total value of C$101,400.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,660 shares of company stock valued at $178,651 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

