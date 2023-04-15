Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Up 245.9% in March

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,800 shares, a growth of 245.9% from the March 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WBND stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.71. 2,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,413. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $22.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20.

About Western Asset Total Return ETF

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

