Wells Fargo & Company Trims C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Target Price to $90.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CHRW. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $95.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.02 and its 200-day moving average is $96.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,539,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,496,647,000 after purchasing an additional 129,133 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $990,387,000 after purchasing an additional 246,347 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,290 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,252,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

