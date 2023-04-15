Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 82,095 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,095 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 2.3% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $201,860,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

ESGU traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.83. 777,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,863. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.