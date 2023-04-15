Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VEA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.27. 7,888,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,871,434. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.84.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

