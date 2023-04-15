Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC) Short Interest Update

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the third quarter worth about $500,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 by 61.4% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,098,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after buying an additional 417,823 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the third quarter worth about $6,323,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 Price Performance

NYSE:WAVC remained flat at $10.23 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,173. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

About Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

