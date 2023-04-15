Wanchain Price Reaches $0.28 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $54.61 million and approximately $858,656.37 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000917 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00063175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00041072 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007617 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00019013 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,408,315 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.