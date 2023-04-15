Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 430 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $78.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $82.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on APH. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Further Reading

