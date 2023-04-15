Wambolt & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 168.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $307,000.

NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $27.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.62.

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

