Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $40,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MDY stock opened at $454.38 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $499.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $462.87 and a 200-day moving average of $452.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

