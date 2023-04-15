Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 105 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of VOT opened at $193.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $219.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

