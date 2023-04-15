Wambolt & Associates LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 266.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $63.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.83.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

