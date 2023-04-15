Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $698,000 Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,428,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,505,566,000 after buying an additional 483,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,183,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,596,919,000 after purchasing an additional 165,164 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,358,000 after purchasing an additional 687,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,121,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,814,000 after purchasing an additional 178,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $89.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $153.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 78.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.