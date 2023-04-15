Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $135.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $106.35 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.88 and a 200-day moving average of $132.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Progressive from $178.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

