Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $316,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $160,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Devon Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,557 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $85,234,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $55.70 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average of $61.86.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.89.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.