Wambolt & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.78.

Public Storage Stock Down 4.7 %

Public Storage stock opened at $290.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.16 and a 200 day moving average of $293.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

