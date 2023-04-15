Wambolt & Associates LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONEY. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the third quarter valued at $154,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF stock opened at $94.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $83.18 and a 12-month high of $105.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.46.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

