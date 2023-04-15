Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys 2,953 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,612,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,371,000 after buying an additional 245,063 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,312,000 after purchasing an additional 48,523 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,559,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Copart by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,129,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,632,000 after purchasing an additional 89,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Copart by 54.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,094,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,840,000 after purchasing an additional 734,310 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $77.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.44. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.