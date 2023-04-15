Walker Asset Management LLC Purchases 36 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $511.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $477.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.12.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

