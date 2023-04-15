Vulcan Forged PYR Trading 10.6% Higher This Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $109.75 million and approximately $7.81 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.04 or 0.00013266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007750 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00029877 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00018389 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,447.95 or 1.00040084 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.93792038 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $8,752,200.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.