Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VIRT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $19.21 on Thursday. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $37.02. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $274.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.94 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 29.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 128.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

