Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Virco Mfg. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Virco Mfg. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 827,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Virco Mfg. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIRC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,948. Virco Mfg. has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

