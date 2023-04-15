Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,500 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $7,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,920,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $90,261.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,329.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $291,573. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. William Blair lowered Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viasat in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

VSAT stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.01. The company had a trading volume of 315,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,384. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.47. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $651.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.07 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

