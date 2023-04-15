Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Short Interest Update

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,700 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the March 15th total of 416,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Versus Systems Stock Performance

Versus Systems stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,423. Versus Systems has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Versus Systems by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 920,683 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Versus Systems in the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Versus Systems in the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools.

