Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$30.27.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VET stock opened at C$18.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$16.41 and a 1-year high of C$39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.12.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Vermilion Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.26%.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total value of C$340,973.51. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

