VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (OTCMKTS:VBVBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (OTCMKTS:VBVBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,700 shares, a growth of 83.2% from the March 15th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Stock Performance

VBVBF opened at $50.30 on Friday. VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

