Venus BUSD 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.53 Million (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $59.37 million and approximately $10.53 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02203733 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,634,871.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

