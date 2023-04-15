Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 40.8% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $114,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,142,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.40 and a 200-day moving average of $196.59. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.68.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.